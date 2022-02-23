People have risen to the rescue of many Nigerians in business in recent times to change their fortune.

A young lady changed the life of a roadside plantain seller and gave her a huge sum of money that changed her life for good.

A mother of three children who once lost her means of livelihood received help. Photo source: @topzycut, @iam.ahiouza Facebook/Lynda Iroegbu

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three different times the lives of Nigerian business people were changed.

1. Adeyinka the barber

Adeyinka gained wide popularity with the use of social media. Apart from being a good barber, people were always there to support him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

An encounter he had with Burna Boy changed his whole barbing career. More than the popularity he has been enjoying on social media, it gave him business credibility.

Without disclosing how much he was paid for giving the musician a haircut, he said that the reception he got from Burna Boy changed how his craft was viewed.

2. Plantain seller gets N500k

A woman's good customer relationship paid off. After a lady returned her roasted plantain (boli) to her, she collected it calmly.

The lady returned and gave her the kind of money (N500,000) that was enough to help turn around the way she does business.

The woman cried and could not believe it.

3. Lady opened a shop for a Nigerian mum

A young lady, Lynda Ireogbu, was moved to hear that a mother of many children was really struggling to make ends meet.

As a way to show love during 2022 Valentine's Day, the lady got the mother a container shop.

She stocked it with provisions and handed everything to her.

Another form of support

We all can support small businesses in our own way. A good way to start will be to patronise them and pay for what they offer even if the business owner is a family member or friend.

Never ask for freebies.

Nigerian maid in Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady relocated to Ghana in search of greener pastures. When she got to Ghana, she settled for being a maid with around N10,000 salary.

She, however, quit the job after two weeks of staying in the man's home due to the workload. Glory became homeless as she had to sleep on the streets of Accra after she became jobless.

When she could not keep up with the indignity she had to face, she took to selling fried yam. A non-governmental organisation took pity on her and donated the sum of N1.9 million to her. She cried when she got the money.

Source: Legit.ng