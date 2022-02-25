Bald, Bold and Beautiful: Girl Who Lost All Her Hair Turns Things Around, Becomes an Instagram Sensation
- A girl who lost all her hair as a kid has refused to allow the situation to dampen her spirit and affect her pursuit of success in life
- Instead, Hailey Decker has learned to accept herself the way she is and even go-ahead to turn herself into a model and an Instagram sensation
- Her turnaround story has touched my many hearts on the internet with many people saying they would want to emulate her
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Hailey Decker started losing her hair when she was just 4-years old due to Alopecia, a condition that makes the immune system attack hair follicles.
Gradually, her hair fell off and she became bald. This was devasting for her but she never allowed it to stop her progress in life.
She picked up passion in modeling
Mama I made it: Annie Idibia recounts living in 1-room with her 3 brothers as she graces magazine cover
Now, Decker has picked up a passion for modeling and is seeing herself making it big. She has accepted herself the way she is and removed self-pity from her mind. She has become a sensation on Instagram at such a young age.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Sharing her remarkable story, Decker wrote:
"Unfortunately, sometimes we feel/think that it’s not fair for us to go through what we are going through….like how my mom felt that it wasn’t fair for me, her 4 years old perfect little girl to loose all of her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes…. practically over night to Alopecia."
"Not when we live in a society which places so much emphasis on a females hair, especially girls/women of color. But like she eventually learned, even with all the limitless thoughts of despair the enemy try’s to plant in your mind…. you have to gather all of your faith, hope, trust, and might….and ask God for the strength to SURRENDER IT ALL TO HIM!!!"
Grandma causes stir in hospital as she meets her twin grandkids for the first time, dances strangely in video
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
When she shared her remarkable story on Instagram, many reacted to it. A few of the reactions are presented below:
@ajackman157 said:
"You're so beautiful all blessings overflow for you."
@__ebonyjean reacted:
"I started losing my hair at 4, too. You’re so beautiful Hailey."
@hairlossbonita commented:
"Such a beautiful and powerful Queen!"
Girl who left her country due to war finally becomes a pilot
In another inspirational story previously reported by Legit.ng, a lady who left her country due to war later achieved her dream of becoming a pilot.
Maya Ghazal who is originally from Syria fled her country due to war and became a refugee in the United Kingdom.
She studied hard and fought rejection to become a certified pilot.
Source: Legit.ng