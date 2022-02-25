A girl who lost all her hair as a kid has refused to allow the situation to dampen her spirit and affect her pursuit of success in life

Instead, Hailey Decker has learned to accept herself the way she is and even go-ahead to turn herself into a model and an Instagram sensation

Her turnaround story has touched my many hearts on the internet with many people saying they would want to emulate her

Hailey Decker started losing her hair when she was just 4-years old due to Alopecia, a condition that makes the immune system attack hair follicles.

Gradually, her hair fell off and she became bald. This was devasting for her but she never allowed it to stop her progress in life.

Hailey Decker says she is going to make it big. Photo credit: @haileydailey

Source: Instagram

She picked up passion in modeling

Now, Decker has picked up a passion for modeling and is seeing herself making it big. She has accepted herself the way she is and removed self-pity from her mind. She has become a sensation on Instagram at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing her remarkable story, Decker wrote:

"Unfortunately, sometimes we feel/think that it’s not fair for us to go through what we are going through….like how my mom felt that it wasn’t fair for me, her 4 years old perfect little girl to loose all of her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes…. practically over night to Alopecia."

"Not when we live in a society which places so much emphasis on a females hair, especially girls/women of color. But like she eventually learned, even with all the limitless thoughts of despair the enemy try’s to plant in your mind…. you have to gather all of your faith, hope, trust, and might….and ask God for the strength to SURRENDER IT ALL TO HIM!!!"

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When she shared her remarkable story on Instagram, many reacted to it. A few of the reactions are presented below:

@ajackman157 said:

"You're so beautiful all blessings overflow for you."

@__ebonyjean reacted:

"I started losing my hair at 4, too. You’re so beautiful Hailey."

@hairlossbonita commented:

"Such a beautiful and powerful Queen!"

Girl who left her country due to war finally becomes a pilot

In another inspirational story previously reported by Legit.ng, a lady who left her country due to war later achieved her dream of becoming a pilot.

Maya Ghazal who is originally from Syria fled her country due to war and became a refugee in the United Kingdom.

She studied hard and fought rejection to become a certified pilot.

Source: Legit.ng