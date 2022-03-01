A Nigerian lady schooling abroad has taken to social media to sing the praise of her husband as she shared a sweet thing he did one certain day

The lady who schools and works at the same time narrated that she came home one night to discover he made life easy for her

This is as he read and broke down her notes in a manner that it would be easy for her to comprehend

A Nigerian lady left many gushing as she revealed an unexpected pleasant gesture wrought by her man that made things easy for her.

In a Twitter post, the abroad-based lady with the handle @BusolaDavid_ stated that she schools and works at the same time, a combination that can be challenging for one person.

She was surprised by what he did Photo Credit: (@BusolaDavid_)

Source: Twitter

One night, the lady who has been married to the man for some years returned to find out that he had not only gone through her notes but broken it down for an easy read.

The lady found his gesture very thoughtful of him as she stated that he also is faced with the same struggle as she - currently doing an MBA and also working full-time.

She went on to share snaps of the broken-down notes.

She tweeted:

"Been struggling with combining school with my full-time job! Came back home last night to see my partner had read and broken down my notes for me for easy read.

"My man’s also has a full time job and and doing an MBA but still has time to help my life. I don’t take this for granted, Lord."

Netizens react

@Honyfactory commented:

"Married is such a satisfying life experience when you marry a sound mind ... Not all those " babe are u bringing the shawarma or not " I broke up with one babe last week for no reason ...till date I never told her the reason, bro I knew this babe doesn't belong here."

@TheRotimi wrote:

"You just want to make life easy for your person. Nothing more, nothing less."

@foster_lexx thought:

"That’s basically all we are on this earth to do, love & make life easy for one another.

"This is what true love means.

"Being so thoughtful towards your partners needs and acting on them. The moment someone makes efforts towards your personal growth, just know I've struck gold.

"Happy for you."

@Prof_NAS opined:

"This is really nice, I do this for my siblings and friends, whenever the need arises.

"Fun fact: you will also learn new concepts outside the scope of your profession during the process."

@NoblismObi remarked:

"This is so sweet. But idk I'd rather make my notes myself esp if we are not in same field. But omo! This is what love is about!!!! Do this for me and I'm forever yours."

