The Nigeria Police has reacted to the trending video of an officer carrying a tray of food for a VIP at an event in Kwara state

While revealing that the officer involved has been identified and summoned, the Force described the incident as unprofessional

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi has now revealed the next line of action authorities are taking on the matter

Police authorities in Abuja have said that it is probing the viral video of an officer performing 'maid duties' for a female VIP in Kwara state at an event.

A footage from an event in Kwara in which a police orderly was seen carrying food for a 'big woman' at an occasion had sparked outrage from Nigerians on social media.

He carried a tray of food for a VIP

Source: Facebook

The Police condemned the incident

Speaking with The Punch on the incident on Wednesday, March 2, Acting Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi condemned the incident stating that it is embarrassing to the image of the Force.

Adejobi said the officer in question has been identified and summoned to Abuja for questioning.

He however refrained from divulging the name of the officer involved or the female VIP.

“He (the policeman) has been identified. He is coming to Abuja to meet us. We’ll ask him questions and take the necessary action. We need to discourage such a thing because it is embarrassing the image of the Force and we can’t continue to be experiencing that kind of a thing because it is highly unprofessional,” Adejobi said.

