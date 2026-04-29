A Nigerian lady identified as Ale Justina celebrated her graduation from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on social media

The lady finished secondary school in 2016 and initially secured admission into a university in Ondo state but dropped out due to financial constraints

She eventually returned to school and earned a BSc in Political Science exactly 10 years after her secondary school graduation

A determined Nigerian lady, Ale Justina, has inspired social media users after sharing her 10-year journey from secondary school to becoming a university graduate.

Justina, known as @rennykejii on TikTok, posted photos of her graduation ceremony from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

A National Open University student graduates 10 years after secondary school. Photo: @rennykejii

Source: TikTok

Financial struggles and dropout

The graduate revealed that her academic journey was far from smooth after she finished secondary school in 2016.

She secured admission into a university in Ondo state in 2020 but was forced to drop out because she could not afford the school fees.

Undeterred by the setback, she later enrolled at NOUN to pursue a degree in Political Science.

Delay is not denial

Exactly a decade after leaving secondary school, Justina finally wore her graduation gown, proving that perseverance pays.

She captioned her viral photos:

"Delay is not denial."

See the TikTok post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @rennykejii's post below:

Abidemi Arike said:

"Another day to tell people don’t waste your time on what people say I tried jamb twice and I passed but coding afford school fees and I just had to listen to my boss advice then who is also an Alumni in NOUN to"

ChaCha👗🛍️ Store🩱 wrote:

"congratulations I must wear this gown in the next four years"

MIRACLE ✨ reacted:

"same here finish secondary school 2018 no admission but i relocate to Abuja in October 2025 got admission into noun just few months after now in 200L"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng