The police have reacted angrily to viral footage of an officer captured for assaulting a road user in Edo state

In a recent move, the police command in Edo state have arrested the a serageant and other officers who assault road users

Following this development, the Force disclosed in a statement that investigations are being carried out in the matter at the moment

Edo state- On Firday, January 21, the Edo State Police Command disclosed it has arrested one Sergeant Jude Ogudu, and four other police officers for assaulting a lady.

The police in its official Facebook page, also announced that the officers are currently being held in the detention facilities of the state Criminal Investigation Departmenty (CID) adding that the case is being investigated by the X-squad unit of the Command.

SGT Jude Ogudu and 4 others spotted in the viral video assaulting a lady have been arrested. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In a video that went viral on Thursday, January 20, about five policemen were seen exchanging words with some road users, The Punch added.

The police wrote:

"SGT Jude Ogudu and 4 others spotted in the viral video assaulting a lady have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command.

"They are currently being held in the detention facilities of the State CID. The case is being investigated by the X-squad unit of the Command."

Source: Legit.ng