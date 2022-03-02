Nigerians have reacted to a video of a 'frowning' police officer carrying on a different and unconventional role at an event

The policeman was spotted carrying dished food for an unidentified female VIP while she interacted with another woman at the occasion

Netizens were quick to note the look and countenance of the police officer, raising questions on whether he wasn't happy carrying the food

A Nigerian police officer is constitutionally saddled with many duties that include the protection of peoples' lives and properties. Little wonder a video of a policeman taking on an 'ushering' role at an event has sparked outrage on social media.

The footage on Facebook shared by Ugo Egbujo shaded the officer by saying that they are more than mere friends and can do all things.

The officer kept a straight face Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ugo Egbujo

Source: Facebook

He seemed to wear an unhappy look

In the footage, a police officer is seen carrying a plate of food belonging to a 'big woman' at an event.

The officer with a straight countenance held the food behind the woman while she interacted with a guest at the occasion.

He stood with the food and followed the woman as she went to her seat.

Some people observed that the policeman's sad countenance could mean he wasn't happy with what he was doing at the event.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the officer's identity or the nature of the event as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

Oladapo Adekanbi said:

"The ability of the Nigerian police to multitask between policing and uniformed house-help is why they are slightly above a full-time oga madam house-help. The entire Nigerian police force in the poteaux poteaux."

Emma Udugbo wrote:

"Hahahaha Women can abuse power ehh.

"See what "big people" have reduced Nigerian police to, slaves of some sort.

"Reason they are always bitter when they see young and successful guys with good cars."

Promise Enwere opined:

"Tomorrow he will be standing at a checkpoint harassing the citizens they’re meant to protect. He is holding a plate of food as an errand boy to one yeye politician wife. Mad people Everywhere."

Samuel Myke Oluwasegun remarked:

"Not funny at all. Our leaders has set bad examples as regards the way they use their security personnel allotted to them. Next generation, or by generation, police will wash toilet tire."

