The Nigeria Police Force says it is probing a viral video showing an officer carrying a food tray for a female VIP he is proctecting

Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said the officer has been summoned to Abuja, noting that the act is embarrassing to the image of the force

The police also warned officers attached to VIPs all over the country to stop serving other purposes apart from their security duty

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria police have summoned to Abuja a policeman who was recently seen in viral video carrying the food tray of a VIP at an event in Kwara state.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the acting force public relations officer, made this known on Wednesday, March 2, The Punch reported.

Nigerians are outraged over the video showing a police officer carrying food plate for a female VIP. Photo credit: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

He said the police authorities are probing the viral video showing the policeman carrying a food tray behind a female VIP.

Legit.ng gathers that the police warned its operatives attached to Very Important Persons all over the country to stop serving purposes other than protecting prominent individuals from security threats.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Adejobi was quoted to have said:

“He (the policeman) has been identified. He is coming to Abuja to meet us. We’ll ask question from him and take necessary action.

"We need to discourage such a thing because it is embarrassing the image of the Force and we can’t continue to be experiencing that kind of a thing because it is highly unprofessional.”

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the policeman attached to the female VIP was seen carrying a tray crowded with food behind her as she exchanged pleasantries with another woman at a society function.

A closer look at the policeman's uniform indicates his name is Yahaya Abubakar.

Nigerians react

AWISTO, @Awistot, said on Twitter:

"That is what NPF has turn themselves to be, they're just like a mere security you get to secure a house.

"They have no value anymore, the only value they have is that gun they carry which still fetch them little respect."

Sam Chukwuemeka, @SamChukwuemeka1, said:

"I felt bad watching this video. If indeed this policeman is carrying the food for her, she just insulted the NPF. If he had a smile on his face the wrong message wouldn't have been insinuated."

Black Barbie, @BlackBarbyy, said:

"“Carrying plate and a purse for a VIP”. This is really degrading."

Stanbelo, @chinonsoAwo, said:

"They need to do something the police have to do something we have to protect the our police officers, we need to tell these people that police is not they house boy or maid what nonsense."

Jedidah Bright, @JedidahBright, said:

"This happens across several government establishments, the uniform only makes this abuse noticeable."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that some have also expressed doubt that the police officer may be carrying the food plate for himself.

Police officer seeks help after a house fire destroyed his belongings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian police officer of 20 years had cried out after a house fire destroyed his belongings.

According to Dimka, the house he was staying was burnt on Friday, January 28, around 9am after his wife, who is a teacher, and the children had left for school.

The police inspector said he did not know the cause of the fire, noting that he had connected the house to electricity and the cooking gas had been exhausted. Dimka added that the firewood the family had been cooking with was not anywhere near the building.

Source: Legit.ng