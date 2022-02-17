A group of students could not hold back their joy the moment their teacher joined them to play around fully dressed

The teacher named Coster was seen playing with the school kids and even jumped into a river, not minding that he was dressed for work

The children screamed and cheered him in a video that has gone viral and also impressed so many people online

The simplicity of a teacher has impressed many on the internet. The man joined his students to play so excitedly in a heartwarming video.

The teacher identified as Coster was seen in the video playing with the kids in a manner that depicts a very simple man.

Coster jumped into the river with his dress on. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement

Source: Instagram

He jumped into river fully dressed

There were no holds barred for Coster as he jumped into a river fully dressed in a shirt and trousers as his students cheered and clapped excitedly.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The students simply went wild when he stepped forward and climbed the railings. He lifted himself up high and plunged into the river to the admiration of many.

Social media users praise Coster for being simple

Coster has been praised on social media for being a different teacher. When the video was shared by @goodnewsmovement, it attracted a lot of attention. As of the time of writing this, it has gathered 139k likes on Instagram.

A few reactions to the video are captured below:

@neptunian.serenity said:

"Man teachers can be so magical sometimes."

@laurad2483 commented:

"You can tell they love him! Wholesome."

@crhappyteach wrote:

This is what teaching is about. Well done sir.

Watch the video below:

Nice teacher gifts her student a set of brand new drum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind teacher surprised his student with the gift of a drum set.

The student Alijah Lockhart, who is 10-years-old, received the gift after his teacher noticed that he has been practising with old buckets.

Alijah lost his drum to a devastating house fire. Luck smiled at him when his teacher Stacy Caldwell surprised him with the huge gift.

Source: Legit.ng