Sweet Reaction As Little Kid Sees For the First Time, His Smiles Were So Touching, Melting Hearts Online
- A little kid was able to see the world for the very first time in his life and his reactions melted hearts on social media
- The boy apparently has eye defects that affected his sight and made it impossible for him to see without the aid of an eyeglass
- The kid burst into a wild smile and memorable reaction the moment a glass was worn on his eyes and he saw the world
A boy who has problems seeing was stunned the moment he was able to see for the very first time with the aid of an eyeglass.
The boy initially was crying when his parents wanted to wear him the eyeglass. They went on to wear him the glasses and that made all the difference for the little one.
Little boy cries hard in video, carries baby sister for the first time, cuddles her with so much love and care
He broke into a broad, happy smile
As soon as the eyeglass was put on him, he broke into a beautiful smile as he was able to get a glimpse of the world. He was obviously filled with so much happiness.
Social media users react
The moment the beautiful video that captured the moment made it to the internet, it attracted huge reactions from social media users. Here are a few reactions to the video shared by @worthfeed:
@nadya_rmz35 wrote:
"Awwwwww hahahaha I love love love it! Thanks for sharing yes are upside down no problem."
@mjc1881 commented:
"This is amazing so please for them all."
@mastermowologist said:
"Just pure happiness how awesome."
@ggvb2785 remarked:
"His smile brought happy tears."
@claucolombia commented:
"My heart has melt. God bless his soul."
Watch the video below:
Another boy smiles so broadly after seeing clearly for the first time
A closely related story, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy was able to see clearly for the first time and the reaction was quite memorable and unforgettable.
In the video which later went viral, the little boy was able to see with an eyeglass worn on him by his parents.
The little one's reaction also gladdened the heart of his parents who could not hold their joy over his happiness.
Source: Legit.ng