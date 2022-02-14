A group of smart school children came together and rehearsed John Legend's All of Me and delivered a sterlling performance of it

The children sang so well and so melodiously as they were been conducted by an adult who looks like their music teacher

They all gathered together in their assembly hall and performed the popular song and the video has gone viral online as many people gush for more

The kids sang their hearts out, delivering a great performance of All of Me by John Legend.

The short clip left many asking for more

The very short video clip showed the kids in a large hall that looked like an assembly building. They sang their hearts out, and many are asking why the clip is short.

Inernet users react, praise kids for their creativity

Apart from the children, the teacher who taught the children was also praised for being good. Here are a few of the comments on the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline:

@apia_ikuku said:

"When you are a good teacher you can get whatever you want from your students."

@la_junii wrote:

"The beautiful ones are here already."

@mizzbhaobabezz remarked:

"This is beautiful, I was smiling all through. God bless them kids and super choir master."

@said_saad_abubakar commented:

John legend don get colleagues for hia ohh. Na to sign each other remain.

@skinny_afro said:

"I dunno why these people always do these. Is there no space on your phone? Record this thing well naw. So short"

