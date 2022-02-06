A plus-size school girl left her fellow students impressed as she showcased her dance skills in style

The girl in uniform took centre stage as she showed off sweet leg and waist dance moves energetically

Students watching her screamed at the top of their voices as the girl carried herself well not minding her size

A school girl showed great confidence and skill as she gave sterling dance moves in front of her colleagues.

Like a dance hall queen, the plus-sized girl bossed things as concerns dancing as she impressed with her legs and waist.

She danced with great energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

In the cute video, the girl started off by whining her waist slowly before breaking into sizzling and fast waist moves.

As students screamed in excitement, she supported her waist dance moves with unique legwork moves and did this with great energy.

It was how she carried herself well for many.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@profswaggy stated:

"Bam bam biggy low."

@___omosewahnoble__ wrote:

"Na Wande coal daughter."

@adarowland_ said:

"She is trying to prove a point to them all."

@anita_fames thought:

"It’s her confidence for me."

Little school boy dances hard like a girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little school boy in big shorts had wowed people as he danced like a girl.

Despite rocking big shorts, the little school boy took off in great fashion serving feminine-like dance moves in rhythm to the song in play.

While his viewing colleagues and adults found his moves exciting to watch, they didn't see his twerk attempt coming and reacted with loud screams.

As if giving it a second thought, the boy stopped his attempted twerk move and took on a different lady's dance style.

His dance moves have led many to the conclusion that he must have been taught by the mum.

Little girl dazzles in street dance

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that a little girl had taken older boys and a lady to the cleaners as she danced beautifully in a street showcase.

Though flanked by older boys said to be her dance colleagues, the little girl's energy was unmatched leaving the lady awed at some point in the video.

In the video reposted by @nweworldwide on Instagram, the girl who belongs to a dance group called Incredible kids turned dance leader as the others copied her every move, including the lady.

The kid switched from one popular Nigerian dance move to another in a professional manner that left many gushing.

Source: Legit.ng