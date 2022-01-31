A video of a little school boy giving sterling moves while dancing in front of a large number of people has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The lad on big shorts mesmerized his colleagues and adults present as he showed off different female dance moves

Many people who saw the video found it hilarious with a large number remarking that his mum definitely taught him those moves

A little boy caused commotion at a gathering as he bossed things on the wide space he was given with sizzling dance moves.

Despite rocking big shorts, the little school boy took off in great fashion serving feminine-like dance moves in rhythm to the song in play.

He danced like a lady all through



While his viewing colleagues and adults found his moves exciting to watch, they didn't see his twerk attempt coming and reacted with loud screams.

As if giving it a second thought, the boy stopped his attempted twerk move and took on a different lady's dance style.

His dance moves have led many to the conclusion that he must have been taught by the mum.

Watch the video here.

Social media reacts

@1lizma stated:

"Sweet boy should be in dance for sure, he’s got moves!! "

@_ahnjehloh wrote:

"When mom teach you how to dance and dresses you."

@s.a.u.c.y._._ opined:

"Forget spongebob squre pants I want baby brown pants."

@cuauhtli71 commented:

"What's so funny about this obviously confused boy? He's just doing what those around him Celebrate and cheer for. This is where a male role model should step in and guide this poor kid. Save your comments. I could care less what you think."

@starrykari8 remarked:

"Bruh so this is the dance them Filipinas try to teach me."

