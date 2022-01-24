A little girl's street display in an impromptu dance contest involving herself, a lady and some older boys have warmed hearts on social media

Netizens have showered encomiums on a little girl following a viral video of her dancing on the street with older boys and a lady.

The talented little girl bossed things with breathtaking and infectious dance moves that rhymed with an instrumental in play in the background.

Though flanked by older boys said to be her dance colleagues, the little girl's energy was unmatched leaving the lady awed at some point in the video.

In the video reposted by @nweworldwide on Instagram, the girl who belongs to a dance group called Incredible kids turned dance leader as the others copied her every move, including the lady.

The kid switched from one popular Nigerian dance move to another in a professional manner that left many gushing.

Watch the video here.

Social media users gush

@salma_kakembo stated:

"Wow this has made my Thursday vibrant . Them kids got the vibeeee and great moves . Kudos to that young lady who joined to dance with them."

@vanwnbrgn opined:

"Not just her attitude but the hole vibe is freaking awesome."

@neighborhoodnasa thought:

"She knew what was and finished the assignment before it was even announced. We love it baby girl."

@carverjanice remarked:

"Awesome kids!! So talented! So cute."

Shy girl shows off fine dance moves on the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shy girl had surprised street folks with her sterling dance moves

The video had started with the girl trying to flee the gathering but was quickly dragged back by kids and adults who thought otherwise.

As if resigning to fate, the girl backed them all and began with a left-arm dance move.

Feeling the vibe of the dance style, a lady joined behind her but stopped in her tracks as the girl quickly broke into a different dance move entirely - this time with her legs.

Source: Legit.ng