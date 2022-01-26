A young Nigerian graduate is demanding immediate employment from the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Chukwu Ebuka, a graduate of marketing is asking for a job from the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The young man said his spirit directed him to make the demand.

Ebuka, who just finished school at the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi state, is from Nsukka in Enugu state and he believes that Governor Ugwaunyi will hear him out to him since he has a listening ear.

Chukwu Ebuka graduated from school last week, says he needs a job from Gov Ugwuanyi. Photo credit: Chukwu Ebukka, and enugustate.gov.ng

Why I'm asking the governor for a job

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ebuka said:

"My name is Chukwu Ebuka. I studied marketing. The name of the school I graduated from is Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State. I graduated on 17th January (last week Monday). The reason why I want him to help me is that he's the man of the people who listens to the cry of his citizens. Because my spirit directed to him. From Nsukka Local government."

Ebuka sent Legit.ng a photograph of him at the time he graduated from school last week. A closer observation of the photo revealed the following write up on his white shirt:

"Ask and it shall be given to you (Matthew 7:7). Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, I need a job."

It is not known if the governor has noticed Ebuka and his demand. It also remains to be seen if Ugwuanyi will pay attention to his demand and grant his fervent wish.

