A photo of a Nigerian man who became frustrated because he has not been able to get a job with his qualification has gone viral

Many Nigerians who reacted to his picture took pity on him as some advised that he should find a business to do

Looking tired, the young man carried cardboard to display his contact and qualification in school

A young Nigerian man who has been frustrated with his inability to get a job has taken matters into his own hands.

The young man who has an HND qualification got a marker and cardboard and made a mobile advert board for himself.

The man was holding up the cardboard with his qualification and contact detail. Photo source: @rochelleocean

I need a job

He wrote:

"Pls, I need a job. Am homeless. (HND) in computer science. +2347068570556."

Shared by a lady with the Twitter handle @rochelleocean, she implored people to retweet the post so that the man can find a helper.

He may get befitting support soon

When Legit.ng reached out to her to know more details about the job applicant, she said she saw him around Eko Hotel. The kind lady provided a contact that he could be reached on.

A post on LinkedIn by a talent recruitment company is looking for the helpless man so they can support him.

Read the post below:

At the time of Legit.ng's report, the tweet has gathered over 20,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

@wachenje_aldair said:

"I came to realize education is just business money-making platform when my electrical engineering teacher himself is not employed as a highly rated electrician but as a school teacher."

@Tommy_bl7690116 said:

"No one looks for job these days......cause there are a lot of things to do to make money."

@ezekiel_first said:

"I saw him at Eko hotel r/abt yesterday. I hope someone helps him."

@JeffUbayydulah said:

"For me the education system here in Nigeria is poor, na just mathematics and statistics we dey do for the whole 4years they are not focused on the coding aspect."

@MrDiddyGrey said:

"He has a phone number and his email there, I reckon he probably own an Android phone. He can download tutorial and a compiler on python or flutter and take the painstaking route of helping himself. You see out here is a jungle, it is too cold for angels to fly. May God help him."

Nigerian lady searching for a job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Egbohaghe Victoria, took the bull by the horn and showed that she is not going to be giving up anytime soon.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Victoria took to the street of Abuja with cardboard that reads, "Please I need a job".

On the placard, she spelt out her qualification, saying she has BSc in international relations. Underneath that is her email. Atop the cardboard is a plea that she really needs a job.

