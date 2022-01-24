Dele Momodu, the owner of Ovation Magazine, is not someone who forgets his roots no matter how far he has gone in life

The PDP presidential aspirant recently paid a visit to his former secondary school in Ile-Ife, Osun state

When sited in the school premises, Momodu was crowded by many of the students who were struggling to hug him

Ile-Ife, Osun state - The owner of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which he recently visited his Almata mater, St. John's Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun.

In the short video clip, Momodu was seen crowded by students who were eagerly trying to hug him or at least get his handshake.

The politicians said he has eternal love for the students (Photo: delemomodu)

He noted that his love for the young students is actually timeless.

The journalist-turned-politician is one of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He wrote on his page:

"Happy to visit my alma mater ST. JOHN’s GRAMMAR SCHOOL ILE-IFE yesterday… My unconditional love for these young ones remains eternal…"

2023 presidential aspirant releases video, evidence of his massive impact in all Nigerian states

Meanwhile, Momodu had spoken on his contribution to nation-building even before he indicated interest to run for the presidency.

The PDP chieftain in a video he shared on Instagram spoke on his plan for Nigeria if he emerges president in 2023.

Momodu who said his vision is to unite the country disclosed that through an application designed by a Ghanaian lady, Farida Bedwei, he was able to distribute palliatives to citizens in all Nigerian states.

He recalled sending N10,000 to a northern woman who was appreciative of his generosity and is doing well with just N5,000 she had earlier received from his platform.

Momodu who showed the said application on his phone stated that he is one of those who has massively impacted the lives of Nigerians and is still doing so, having been trained by late Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election.

He wrote on his page:

"It is very common on social media for followers to ask what have you done for your people before? Without sounding immodest and for the limited resources available to me, I have done so much privately and openly, all across Nigeria and abroad."

