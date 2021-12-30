A short video has shown a lady dancing energetically to Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's song with creative steps

During her dance performance, the woman even attempted to twerk as she moved her body with astounding flexibility

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that they love the energy she displayed like someone who has got no worries

A short video has shown a woman vibing hard to a popular Pasuma's Napoli Like Lagos song. With a sunshade on, the lady showed off interesting dance moves.

In a fashion characteristic of fuji lovers, the lady scattered her legs like a professional footballer on the pitch.

The woman's energetic moves stirred massive reactions online. Photo source: TikTok/@daramakanaki7

Mama with the energy

Despite having a big body, the lady danced well in a way that showed off her relative fitness. Many were amazed.

A look at her TikTik page shows that she has many interesting videos that constantly gather massive views.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thomas Tolulope Olamide said:

"It's the energy for me, weldon."

prettyenny171 said:

"d energy is solid."

Ojuola Kelani said:

"Jez d groove ma'am... chop knockle."

Adedoyin Godcaresforme said:

"I love the energy, gbayii."

Princess mommy said:

"sharp mama."

Old woman displayed moves

