A child's performance of Ayra Starr's song has made many people laugh hard online as the kid struggled through the lyrics

Mumbling through it all, the kid moved as she clapped in a funny attempt to make her act danceable

Nigerians who reacted to her performance asked if she is putting the same energy into her education

A kid has generated so many reactions on Instagram after she performed Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan song.

In a clip shared by @gossipmilltv, she mumbled through the lyrics with her shaky baby voice as she moved to imaginary beats.

The kid's rendition stirred mixed reactions on social media. Photo source: @gossipmilltv, @ayrastarr

She clapped and danced

An adult filming her could not stop laughing at the girl's hilarious act. The toddler even clapped at some point to spice her show up.

People behind the camera became her hypemen as they cheered her on. Many Nigerians said the baby just delivered what could be the song's remix.

Can she read the alphabet?

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 70,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mariamtokes said:

"Lmao. This is definitely a remix!"

johniyke1 said:

"All these ancestors resurfacing back as babies."

available_azzar asked:

"She fit recite state and capital?"

callme_chrisjay said:

"Haha... hope say she can also read ABCD sha."

itseddy_brandy said:

"I smiled while watching this I love her."

promizy_whyte said:

"U no fit kill my vibe biko."

Another little girl amazes many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a little girl singing along and dancing to Simi's Woman song has got many people reacting on social media.

As the song played on the TV, the girl drummed on a wooden piggy bank as she tried to say the correct lyrics.

At a point, she stopped drumming, looked at the screen, and started dancing. It was such a cute display of innocence.

Simi captioned the video with:

"I'm gonna confess right now and tell you guys the kids are my fave. The rest of you are really great, but kids. So incredibly fantastic."

