A viral video showing an old woman dancing energetically despite her old age has got people praising her healthiness

In the clip, the woman jumped and danced in her tennis shoes, amazing even the man who was singing behind her

Nigerians who said they were wowed by her strength and wished to be like her when they are advanced in age

An old woman has shown off her dance moves to the amazement of many at an event that looks like a church crusade.

Behind her was a man with a microphone singing and leading everyone in praise and worship. The grandma had perfect footwear for the event.

The woman jumped and turned while dancing. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

The way she moves flexibly belies her age. At a point during her performance, the woman spun with her hands on her hand.

People cheered the woman on as she vibed hard. Many social media users said she is more energetic than a young person.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 130,000 views with hundreds of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nonsky said:

"Wawu see old mama youngee when dey scatter dance floor for 1979."

scoobynero said:

"I can’t even jump this high right now at 21years old."

emmyvibess said:

"I pray I get as old as this and have fun too."

wendy_adamma said:

""She even dance pass me."

pinzle_ceo said:

"Pocolee Grandma."

samdave_imagery said:

"I just dey imagine the kind party wey this woman don rock back in the days."

ndi_sharon said:

"Me in Jesus name even 120 years."

tosan_wumi said:

"This is beautiful. I will dance more than this at age 99."

mcferdygram said:

"She lived a healthy life that's why."

Lady impressed many with her dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady showed her great dance moves at a wedding ceremony. Dressed as one of the bridesmaids, she took to the centre floor.

With the attention of everyone on her, she started showing different hand moves in an attempt to recreate a popular dance called "palliative dance".

In a video shared online, people whipped out their camera phones to capture the young lady's energy. Other women around were amazed at the lady's flexibility.

