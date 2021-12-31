A pastor's wife stole the show in a church by reason of her dancing during the moment of singing praises to the lord

The mummy pastor in heels sent the congregation into a frenzy as she surprisingly went on the floor and twerked like a youngster

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many found it hilarious while others thought the song playing in the background brought out a different side of the lady

A pastor's wife showed the congregation that she was a good stepper by putting on a great display during praises session in church.

The unidentified mummy pastor (as pastor's wife are popularly referred to) was in a world of her own as she dazzled in front of the church despite rocking heels.

She sent the congregation into frenzy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the short video shared by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram was when she went on all fours and twerked like a young female dancer.

This move caused a stir among worshippers who went berserk in excitement.

Perhaps regaining her senses, the pastor's wife stops twerking and resumes dancing in a standing position.

Some persons in the congregation came forward to hug the pastor's wife as if congratulating her for her energetic display.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@pmp1759 stated:

"Mummy G O has just remember the street life."

@alpha_chippings wrote:

"No let mummy GO in charge of Hell roaster see this video o."

@igalacowboy opined:

"She's like "now let show em how's done."

@topdogdesigners remarked:

"Old woman no dey too old to dance her old dance step."

@timmy.blax thought:

"Mommy G.O pause ooo make she no go back to the world. Small thing mommy for tweak ooo."

