A Nigerian kid, Oluwadarasimi Oluwaseun, has stirred massive reactions as she pulled off the popular happy feet dance

In a video shared on Instagram, the kid who was wearing a red gown vibed to Naira Marley's Mafo song

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video were amazed at how she could dance so easily without staggering

A popular Nigerian kid model and dancer, Oluwadarasimi Oluwaseun, has shown off her moves to Naira Marley's Mafo song.

In a video reposted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the kid amazed many with the way she was able to pull the trending happy feet dance.

She demonstrated the happy feet dance in a creative way. Photo source: @darasimi0330, @nairamarley

Difficult dance steps

What got her so much attention was the relative ease she showed off the happy feet moves as they are easy.

It should be noted that the dance style is such where the right foot is twisted to the side before matching it with the other leg.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

awesomezeus_ said:

"How do these children learn these dance moves? Omo the day I try dis happy feet na so I lose balance fall."

iamremote said:

"Haaaaa wow…even me no sabi do am."

grt_khali said:

"She can dance more than me."

dipzongs said:

"Pikin wey go sabi math na dis age you go know me self dem no born me to calculate the timing of this dance step."

ninabel_grande said:

"She probably watched it just once on tv, I have been practicing from 1978."

mhizaniedi said:

"I will just trip and fall down if i try sliding my legs."

Another kid performed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kid generated so many reactions on Instagram after she performed Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan song.

In a clip shared by @gossipmilltv, she mumbled through the lyrics with her shaky baby voice as she moved to imaginary beats.

An adult filming her could not stop laughing at the girl's hilarious act. The toddler even clapped at some point to spice her show up.

