A video of Dunamis senior pastor Dr Paul Enenche dancing on the altar with a young boy identified as Ode Frederick has got many gushing

The pastor who is famed for his dancing skills seemed to have met his match as the boy followed him moves for moves

The impressed pastor said he enjoyed the rhythmic dance describing the boy as his new found friend

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja Dr Paul Enenche was left awestruck by the talented display of a young boy Ode Frederick who matched his unique dance moves on the altar.

Dr Paul excitedly took to his Instagram page to share the video of his dance with the boy he called his little new-found friend.

The boy showcased great dancing skills Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @drpastorpaulenenche

As in the younger version of the pastor, Ode burst into fast rhythmic legworks and hand movements.

The display was said to have been captured at the church's just concluded Oju Crusade.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pastor Enenche wrote:

"Enjoying and Celebrating the Presence and Power of God in this rhythmic dance with my little new-found friend , Ode Frederick, at the just concluded Oju Crusade.

"Truth is, the highest form of fun is in God.

"May this season be filled with Godly fun for you in Jesus Name."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@sholamikeagboola stated:

"And the winner is... GOD ALMIGHTY - the only One who gives this type of undiluted joy. Shalom!"

@mikeophicial said:

"What a privilege to dance with Papa. That person's life will never remain the same again."

@pastorkoredeolatunbosun wrote:

". Ameeeeeeennnnnnn. This dance is so powerful ooh. The boy is truly a lover of God."

@god__first_lord thought:

"Hallelujah praise the living Jesus Christ Amen "

@mr.benogwu commented:

"Dem nor born devil well go attack dis kain joy"

