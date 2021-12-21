Popular dancer, Poco Lee, has stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing a video of a young man

The young man who looks exactly like popular singer Olamide was seen singing and vibing like him in a TikTok video

An Inquisitive Poco Lee asked whether Olamide has a brother somewhere that he doesn't know about and Nigerians have reacted to the video

A popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee, is still enjoying the waves from Portable's song, Zazu featuring himself and Olamide.

As part of efforts to further spread the trending song, the dancer shared a video of a young man on his Instagram page singing to Olamide's verse of the song.

Olamide's lookalike seen vibing like the singer. Credit: @olamide @poco_lee

The young man who rocked the same hairstyle with Olamide looked exactly and sings like the music superstar, making Poco Lee all surprised about the new discovery.

Poco Lee who was confused about the identity of the person in the video asked whether Olamide had a brother somewhere that he doesn't know about.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Olamide's lookalike

Nigerians have reacted to the video and like Poco Lee, most of them also sighted the resemblance with Olamide.

Check out some of their reactions as captured by Legit.ng below:

Hotkidfire:

"Saw this guy the other day at black bell lol."

_tuffseed_:

"Na just say this one na ajebutter."

Darbiedoll____7:

"The guy Dey enter eye oo."

Dagayok11:

"Very much alike maybe na him come use Snapchat."

Hoong_james45:

"This one don still blow as e resemble baddo."

Youngflex570:

"This person and baddo look and like aje."

Hommieoflyf:

"Honestly, At first i thought it was olamide, until I saw the caption, thus resemblance is mad."

