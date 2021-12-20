A video of a man dancing and getting lit at an Engen petrol station with a group of petrol attendants is truly one that will get anyone on their feet

In the clip, Ameno Amapiano Remix plays in the background as famed TikToker Devon Marshbank gets down with some bowser guys

The trending vid is just 16 seconds long but the vibes are immaculate and it definitely brought Dezemba to life

Devon Marshbank gained the attention of thousands of TikTok users with his lit new video. The local dancer took all the vibes to an Engen garage recently and had peeps dying for more with a 16-second clip.

With Goya Menor and Nektunez's Ameno Amapiano Remix playing, Devon and a few guys, who are employed by the garage, broke it down near the bowsers. The video is fun and jovial from start to finish as the group looked as though they were having the time of their lives.

This lit clip showing a group of petrol attendants dancing with a customer is all kinds of Dezemba vibes. Image: @devonmarshbank / TikTok

Devon's video has been viewed over 637 000 times and liked by more than 43 000 users on the video-focused social networking app.

TikTok users are living for the pure vibes of the videos

@brendengovender08 said:

"That's what life is about my brother, having fun with anyone."

@moniquepieterse2403 shared:

"They understood the assignment. I love my people."

@capitalovnadz wrote:

"Petrol is so expensive you gotta dance after... For real though, SA is DEZEMBA."

@justinhowell11 commented:

"What a vibe. What a legend!!!"

@faithvickyevans responded with:

"This is what South Africa should be."

@tshegs4 added:

"I love this... Can we see more of this and not have hate? Love and happiness win."

