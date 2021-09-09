The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche, got many gushing as he danced at the altar

In a video shared on social media, the pastor impressed many with unique fast legwork he showcased to the admiration of the congregation

Social media users who watched the video tagged Post-Service Victory Celebration gushed about how he danced before God like a child

Dr Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja left many gushing with his dance moves in church.

The pastor showcased his dance skill by doing fast legwork like nothing witnessed before.

He danced like a baby Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @drpauleneche

A video of his dancing tagged Post-Service Victory Celebration was shared on his Instagram page.

He is a great dancer

Dr Paul was seen on the altar in a fine dark blue suit with matching shoes as he vibed to a song by the choir.

The highlight of the video was when he did the 'moving legwork' popularized by late pop singer Michael Jackson.

The congregation burst into loud screams as he danced effortlessly with an infectious smile on his face.

Nigerians react to his dance moves

@amodu_doxlohouse reacted:

"Soooooooooooo much Joy in my heart seeing this David’s Victory Dance Thank you Jesus."

@ahgeefah remarked:

"Love how you praise God like a child,so pure and genuine Sir."

@ebunpriscilla said:

"Beloved Daddy ❤️ Thank you Lord Jesus for victories all around!"

@uchescouc commented:

"Yesooo I receive victory in Jesus name Amen, the harder the battle the sweeter the victory "

@_shinningtreasure stated:

"I’m blesseddd this made me happyyyyyyyyyyy, because God lives , his servant lives I’m living on."

