Scenes from day 2 of the Livespot Music Festival in Lagos on Friday, December 17 witnessed jaw-dropping performances from A-list Nigerian singers and music stars

Rave of the moment and Zazoo Zehh crooner Portable was one of the performers at the event scheduled to run for 6 days

The break-out singer finally met popular singer Tiwa Savage backstage at the event and melted hearts with his humility as he bowed and hugged her

There have been many highpoints fans and music lovers have taken from the ongoing Livespot Music Festival in Lagos, one of which is the first meeting between Tiwa Savage and Portable.

Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable is the rave of moment and brain behind the song Zazoo Zehh that seems to have caught music stars and lovers alike like a disease with no cure.

A video shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut on Instagram, captured the adorable moment Portable met with Tiwa Savage backstage before his performance on stage.

The fast-rising singer was humbled as he stopped his head upon being introduced to the singer.

In a demonstration of humility, Tiwa also returned the gesture by bowing her heads after the two had shared a hug.

The incident was said to have happened during her December 17 performance at the Livespot Festival she's headlining.

Social media reacts

@i_am_sir_lawrence_ thought:

"When I’m talking about grace who you be you know how many celebrity wey don trend pass am Dey pray make Dey even Receive hand shake from tiwa zazu to the world."

@officialbenison stated:

"I was on check point duty when I first saw tiwa Savage in person.i took permission from my oga to snap with her and the man sey if i take the picture i must sleep for guard room and i respect my old age and ask him why sir and he said since i have been working with him,i never snap picture with am....i no wan talk Wetin dey my mind,i just said "you're right sir, because you're a star too"

@_like2love wrote:

"Why are they always supporting him to walk ? Is he always high that he can’t walk alone."

@r.i.c.h.boy remarked:

"Speed Darlington nor one put body for ground, he own na to post he zenith Bank account number make dem send am 5kpa, so he go follow you for 24 hours "

Tiwa Savage honours Sylvester Oromoni during Livespot Festival performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Tiwa Savage had honoured the deceased boy Sylvester Oromoni and others during her performance at the Livespot Festival in Lagos.

During the energetic performance, the mother of one took out a moment to honour stars who had passed away, with a beautiful song.

In the video, Tiwa is seen performing a Halleluyia song while a choir backs her up in the background.

In the slide show behind them, photos of Sylvester Oromoni, Sound Sultan, Baba Suwe, Obama DMW, Virgil Abboh among others are displayed on screen.

The performance was so touching that it got Toyin Abraham in tears. A trending clip online shows the moment the Nollywood actress cleaning tears as the singer celebrated their memories.

