Covenant University's student handbook spells out a strict dress and hairstyle code for all male students on campus

The university named specific hairstyles that are completely off-limits, including styles it described as 'worldly'

Male students are also barred from wearing certain accessories that are common among young Nigerians at large

Covenant University has drawn attention after details of its strict dressing rules for male students resurfaced, with the institution banning a lengthy list of hairstyles and accessories on campus.

The private university, located in Ota, Ogun State, outlines these restrictions in its official student handbook, which sets out expectations for how male students must present themselves in lecture halls, examination halls and university assemblies.

Covenant University lists 4 hairstyles male students are banned from wearing. Photo: Covenant University

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What Covenant University male students must wear

According to the handbook, being "corporately dressed" on campus means wearing a dress shirt with a necktie, trousers, covered shoes with socks, and optionally a jacket.

The handbook also specifies that the tie knot must be pulled up to the top button of the shirt at all times.

Beyond clothing, the university takes a firm stance on hair and accessories. Male students are advised to maintain a low-cut hairstyle that is combed regularly.

Banned hairstyles for Covenant University male students

The list of prohibited hairstyles goes thus:

1. Jerry curls and chemically treated hair are banned outright.

2. The handbook also warns students against what it calls "worldly hairstyles," naming styles such as Richo, all-back and punk cuts as examples of what is not acceptable.

3. Male students are additionally forbidden from wearing scarves, braided hair, earrings or ankle chains anywhere within the university.

4. The handbook states clearly that afro-style or bushy hair is strictly prohibited.

The rules reflect Covenant University's well-known reputation as a faith-based institution with one of the most regimented campus cultures in Nigeria. The university, founded by the Living Faith Church, has long maintained that its dress and conduct policies are designed to instil discipline and professionalism in its students.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

Covenant University bans specific dressing on campus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently published that Covenant University banned female students from wearing 15 types of clothing.

The banned items include leggings, pencil skirts, spaghetti straps, low-cut blouses, and jersey tops in lecture halls and examination rooms.

Female students are required to appear corporately dressed for lectures, special ceremonies, matriculation, and convocation events on campus.

Source: Legit.ng