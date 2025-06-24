The federal government of Nigeria announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for four agencies under the ministry of interior

The agencies are the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Fire Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

Legit.ng reports that applications are free and should be submitted online within three weeks

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise, assuring Nigerians that the process is entirely free and fair.

Legit.ng reports that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Monday, June 23, declared that a nationwide recruitment exercise into four paramilitary agencies under its supervision is underway.

In a statement, the secretary to the board, retired Major-General Abdulmalik Jubril, disclosed that the recruitment would begin on Thursday, June 27, 2025, and is open to qualified Nigerians.

The board noted that applicants must be Nigerian citizens between the ages of 18 and 35 and must meet minimum physical and medical standards.

Male applicants are expected to be at least 1.65 m tall with a chest measurement of not less than 0.87 m, while the minimum height for female applicants is 1.60 m.

The CDCFIB stated that candidates must also be of good character, with no prior criminal record, adding that applicants must possess at least a senior secondary school certificate with four or five credits, including English and Mathematics.

The board noted that those with higher qualifications, such as NCE, OND, HND, bachelor’s degrees in relevant fields like law and medicine, or trade certifications for technical roles, are also encouraged to apply.

Apart from the NIS, Jubril confirmed that the exercise covers full-time positions in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

Interested applicants are to apply via the official recruitment portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.org.

Shortlisted candidates will be sent invitation letters detailing where they are to appear for physical screening, certificate verification as well as aptitude test through the phone numbers and email addresses they provided during the registration process.

Legit.ng gathered that 30,000 personnel would be recruited after the completion of the recruitment process.

Snapshot of Nigeria Immigration Service

The NIS is a government agency responsible for the country's border security and migration management. It was established by the Act of Parliament in 1963. In 2015, the 1963 Act was repealed and replaced with the Immigration Act 2015 which positions the service with the legal instrument to combat the Smuggling of migrants (SOM) in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Immigration Service is a paramilitary agency under the ministry of interior and it is considered a critical member of the National Security Architecture of Nigeria.

