The US government runs an official employment website that lists federal job openings available to both citizens and foreigners

USAJOBS serves as the only authorised platform connecting job seekers to government employment opportunities across the United States and beyond

The platform is designed to match the right candidates to the right federal roles, covering positions in locations around the world

The United States government has an official website where both American citizens and foreign nationals can search and apply for federal government jobs in 2026.

The platform, called USAJOBS, is the only authorised employment site run by the federal government. It lists thousands of job openings across different agencies, departments, and locations, including positions based outside the United States.

The US government has an official website with numerous job openings for citizens and foreign nationals. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla, Tetra Images

Source: Getty Images

What USAJOBS offers job seekers in 2026

The website is built to simplify how people find and apply for roles within the US federal government. Users can search for vacancies by job title, location, agency, salary range, and other filters, making it easier to narrow down opportunities that match their qualifications and interests.

Both US citizens and, in some cases, non-citizens are eligible to apply for certain positions listed on the platform, depending on the requirements set by individual agencies. Some roles are open only to American nationals, while others accept applications from qualified international candidates.

Federal jobs available through the site span a wide range of fields, including administration, healthcare, engineering, finance, information technology, law enforcement, and education, among others. Positions are available across the United States and in several countries around the world, making the platform useful for Nigerians and other foreigners exploring US government employment opportunities.

How to access the platform

Job seekers can visit USAJOBS to create a free account, upload a résumé, and begin applying for federal roles. The site also allows users to save job searches and receive alerts when new positions matching their criteria are posted.

Each listing on the platform includes details about the role, the hiring agency, the salary range, duty location, eligibility requirements, and application deadline, giving applicants all the information they need before submitting.

For Nigerians considering opportunities abroad, particularly those navigating the current wave of emigration, federal employment with the US government can offer competitive salaries, job stability, and benefits that are difficult to find elsewhere.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of jobs that are available for Nigerians at the US Embassy.

US Embassy shares 7 job openings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Embassy had posted seven job openings with requirements for interested applicants.

According to the vacancy list retrieved from the US Department of State’s official Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) portal, the open positions are paid in dollars (USD).

Successful candidates could be earning up to N81.7 million annually.

Source: Legit.ng