The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria published five open positions available to all interested applicants in 2026

Roles on offer range from a Vegetarian Chef and Procurement Agent to a Surveillance Detection Coordinator and Accounts Payable Technician

Most vacancies carry a closing date in early August 2026, with one position open until filled

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has advertised five job openings for members of the public, with most positions closing in the first week of August 2026.

The vacancies were posted on the official US Mission Nigeria jobs page and cover a range of professional areas. All candidates must apply through the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) platform to be considered, as no applications submitted by any other means will be reviewed.

Five positions are open for applications, including a Chef and a Procurement Agent. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

Jobs available at the US Embassy

The five open positions and their respective deadlines are listed below:

1. Consulate General Residence Vegetarian Chef — open to all interested applicants; no fixed closing date (open until filled)

2. Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator (Public Engagement Assistant) — open to all interested candidates; closing date August 4, 2026

3. Procurement Agent — open to all interested candidates; closing date August 4, 2026

4. Surveillance Detection Coordinator — open to all interested candidates; closing date August 4, 2026

5. Accounts Payable Technician/Alternate Cashier — open to all interested candidates; closing date August 6, 2026

Prospective applicants are advised to review each vacancy announcement carefully before submitting their applications on the ERA portal.

Warning against recruitment scams

The US Mission in Nigeria issued a clear warning alongside the job listings, stressing that it does not charge fees at any stage of its hiring process.

The embassy cautioned members of the public to be wary of individuals requesting payments or asking for card and banking details in connection with these vacancies.

All legitimate job announcements from the US Mission are published exclusively on the official website. Anyone who encounters a request for money linked to these roles is urged not to comply.

How Nigerians can secure jobs in the USA

Previously, Legit.ng reported that getting a career abroad, especially in the United States, can benefit one's professional development.

There are various ways on how to get a job in USA from Nigeria. Richard Herman, the Founder of Herman Legal Group, shared invaluable insights and strategies for navigating the job market in the USA.

Source: Legit.ng