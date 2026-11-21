The US government has updated its Visa Waiver Programme rules to restrict travellers who visited certain countries

Nationals of VWP countries who travelled to 8 specific nations, including Iran, Syria, and North Korea, now need a visa to enter the US

Cuba was added to the restricted list in 2021, meaning visits on or after January 12 of that year also trigger the VWP ban

The United States (US) government has outlined the categories of travellers who can no longer use the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) to enter the country, citing national security concerns tied to visits or ties to eight specific nations.

Under the Visa Waiver Programme Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, citizens of VWP-eligible countries who have visited or been present in the eight countries below on or after 1 March 2011 are no longer permitted to travel to the US under the VWP:

US mentions the countries whose visitors may not be allowed visa-free entry into the United States. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

1. Iran

2. Iraq

3. Libya

4. Somalia

5. Sudan

6. Syria

7. Yemen

8. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Limited exceptions exist for those who made such trips for diplomatic or military purposes.

US: Cuba added to the restricted list

Cuba was later added to the list of restricted destinations. Nationals of VWP countries who travelled to or were present in Cuba on or after 12 January 2021 also lose their eligibility to use the waiver programme, with only narrow exceptions applying.

Beyond travel history, dual nationality also triggers the restriction. Any national of a VWP country who simultaneously holds citizenship of Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria is barred from using the VWP, regardless of their travel history.

How affected travellers can still enter the US

Travellers who fall into any of the categories above are not permanently barred from visiting the United States. They are, however, required to apply for a visa through the standard appointment process at a US Embassy or Consulate, rather than relying on the streamlined VWP route that allows eligible nationals to travel without a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

The VWP currently covers dozens of countries, mostly in Europe, as well as nations such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Citizens of these countries ordinarily enjoy simplified access to the US for tourism and business purposes, making the restrictions significant for those whose travel history or dual nationality places them outside the programme's eligibility criteria.

Affected individuals are advised to check their status carefully before booking travel and to begin the standard visa application process well in advance of any planned trip to the United States.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced one country whose citizens can visit without applying for visa for 180 days.

New Zealand offers visa-free entry to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that New Zealand announced its visa waiver for foreign permanent residents of Australia, including the documents they need to qualify.

But visa-free travel does not mean travellers can skip every step: most eligible residents still need an Electronic Travel Authority before boarding.

Source: Legit.ng