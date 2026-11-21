Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has shared several photos showing the face of her son, Gabriel Osawaru, as he celebrates his first birthday

The mother of one kept her promise to unveil the little boy, marking the special occasion with an emotional tribute

Natasha described Gabriel as a source of love and light in her life, saying she was overwhelmed with emotions as he turned one

Nigerian lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has given fans a glimpse of her son, Gabriel Osawaru, as the little boy celebrates his first birthday.

The estranged wife of legendary singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, shared several pictures of Gabriel on social media on Saturday, November 21.

The photos marked a special moment for Natasha, who had previously promised to show her son's face when he turned one.

Natasha Osawaru shares emotional birthday message

Alongside the pictures, Natasha shared a touching message in which she described Gabriel as a blessing who had brought immense happiness into her life.

She also expressed gratitude to God for the little boy, admitting that she had so much to say but was overwhelmed by emotion.

“King Gabriel Oche’abayie Esama Irobosa Idibia. You brought love and great light to my life. King, I love you so much, my child. I have so much to say, but my heart is beating so fast. I thank God for you. I love you, my SON,” she wrote.

In another post, the Edo lawmaker celebrated the milestone, describing her first year with Gabriel as one filled with extreme joy and happiness.

“1 year of extreme joy and happiness!! OMG!! I love you, scatter my son!!” she added.

See photos of 2Baba's son here:

Natasha admits that she had so much to say but was overwhelmed by emotion. Photo: @honorableosawaru/IG.

Source: Instagram

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed in the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng