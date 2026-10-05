Breaking: Nigerian Governor Announces Huge Cash Bonuses for Each Govt Teacher
- Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom approved N50,000 each for over 25,000 public school teachers to mark World Teachers' Day
- Eno also donated N500,000 to each private school in the state and directed the completion of Teachers' House in Uyo within six months
- The governor announced a pioneer Vice Chancellor for Akwa Ibom State University of Education as part of the day's declarations
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Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State announced a series of benefits for teachers across the state on Monday, October 5, 2026, to mark World Teachers' Day, including a N50,000 allowance for each of more than 25,000 public school teachers in the state.
Richard Okon, the special assistant to the governor on new and digital media, disclosed the announcement in a social media post on the same day.
Beyond the public school teachers, Governor Eno approved a donation of N500,000 to each private school operating within Akwa Ibom State as part of the World Teachers' Day celebrations.
Completion of teachers' house and new university leadership
The governor also directed that work on the Teachers' House in Uyo, the state capital, be completed within the next six months. The project, which has been pending, was highlighted as a priority commitment to improving conditions for the teaching profession in the state.
Additionally, Eno announced the appointment of a pioneer Vice Chancellor for the Akwa Ibom State University of Education, a move that signals progress in the establishment of the institution dedicated to teacher training and education development in the state.
The announcements cover both financial support for teachers currently in service and longer-term investments in educational infrastructure and institutions across Akwa Ibom.
See Okon's statement on X here:
Teachers' Day: 4 states declare public holiday
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governors in Kwara, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo declared October 5, 2026, a work-free or teaching-free day to mark World Teachers' Day.
Public primary and secondary schools in at least one state will be closed, with parents advised to make arrangements for their children.
The annual commemoration of World Teachers' Day was established by UNESCO and is observed every October 5.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng