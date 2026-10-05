Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom approved N50,000 each for over 25,000 public school teachers to mark World Teachers' Day

Eno also donated N500,000 to each private school in the state and directed the completion of Teachers' House in Uyo within six months

The governor announced a pioneer Vice Chancellor for Akwa Ibom State University of Education as part of the day's declarations

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State announced a series of benefits for teachers across the state on Monday, October 5, 2026, to mark World Teachers' Day, including a N50,000 allowance for each of more than 25,000 public school teachers in the state.

Richard Okon, the special assistant to the governor on new and digital media, disclosed the announcement in a social media post on the same day.

Governor Umo Eno announces support for private schools in Akwa Ibom Photo Credit: @okon_sir

Source: Twitter

Beyond the public school teachers, Governor Eno approved a donation of N500,000 to each private school operating within Akwa Ibom State as part of the World Teachers' Day celebrations.

Completion of teachers' house and new university leadership

The governor also directed that work on the Teachers' House in Uyo, the state capital, be completed within the next six months. The project, which has been pending, was highlighted as a priority commitment to improving conditions for the teaching profession in the state.

Additionally, Eno announced the appointment of a pioneer Vice Chancellor for the Akwa Ibom State University of Education, a move that signals progress in the establishment of the institution dedicated to teacher training and education development in the state.

The announcements cover both financial support for teachers currently in service and longer-term investments in educational infrastructure and institutions across Akwa Ibom.

See Okon's statement on X here:

Teachers' Day: 4 states declare public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governors in Kwara, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo declared October 5, 2026, a work-free or teaching-free day to mark World Teachers' Day.

Public primary and secondary schools in at least one state will be closed, with parents advised to make arrangements for their children.

The annual commemoration of World Teachers' Day was established by UNESCO and is observed every October 5.

Source: Legit.ng