MTN Nigeria has announced network challenges affecting some parts of Ebonyi and Abia states following a fibre-optic cable cut.

The telecommunications company warned that subscribers in the affected areas might experience temporary service disruptions.

MTN said its engineers were working to restore services and advised customers to monitor their data consumption through available tools.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria has announced network challenges affecting some parts of Ebonyi and Abia states following a fibre-optic cable cut.

The telecommunications operator disclosed this in a notice shared on its official X account, warning that the incident could temporarily affect the availability of its services in the affected locations.

MTN subscribers in Ebonyi and Abia may experience temporary service disruptions after a fibre cut. Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

According to the company, its technical team had commenced efforts to restore connectivity and minimise the disruption.

MTN stated:

"Network Outage Alert! We're experiencing network challenges in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States due to fibre cut and our services may be temporarily unavailable as a result."

The company appealed to affected subscribers for patience and understanding while its engineers worked to resolve the problem.

MTN did not specify how long the disruption would last or identify the exact communities affected.

MTN explains how subscribers can manage data consumption

In a separate development, MTN Nigeria has defended its data billing practices amid complaints from subscribers about the rapid depletion of their internet bundles.

The company's Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer, Ugonwa Nwoye, said its Data on Trial initiative was designed to improve transparency and help customers understand how their internet data is consumed.

She explained that subscribers had repeatedly asked the telecommunications operator to clarify what uses their data, prompting the company to introduce sensitisation campaigns and direct customer engagements.

Nwoye also dismissed allegations that MTN deliberately depletes customers' data.

She said:

"MTN does not steal. We don't steal."

The company advised subscribers to activate data-saving features on their smartphones, disable unnecessary automatic downloads and regularly monitor application-level data consumption.

Customers can also use the MyMTN app to track their internet usage and identify applications consuming significant amounts of data.

The advice comes as complaints about rapid data depletion remain a concern among telecommunications subscribers in Nigeria.

MTN assures customers that engineers are working to restore services Photo: Manish Rajpu

Source: Getty Images

The 6 major reasons are:

Increased use of 4G and 5G networks. Growing smartphone usage. Heavy use of social media platforms. High-definition video streaming. TikTok video consumption. Automatic video playback on social media. Automatic downloads on messaging applications. Rising internet consumption among Nigerians.

MTN restores airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has restored its airtime and data borrowing service, allowing millions of subscribers to once again access emergency credit after weeks of disruption linked to a regulatory dispute.

The telecommunications company confirmed that eligible customers can activate the service by dialling *303# to borrow airtime or data based on their approved credit limits.

The restoration comes after Airtel and Glo had already resumed the service.

Source: Legit.ng