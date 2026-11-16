Iran’s reported drone attack in Bahrain has renewed concerns over Gulf shipping security and the cost of fuel cargoes

Nigerian marketers are watching refined-product prices, freight, insurance and the naira for signs of rising replacement costs

Higher depot prices could reach pumps and raise diesel bills, though the impact depends on supply costs and timing

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s petrol and diesel depots could face fresh pressure to raise wholesale prices after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched drones at a US radar facility in Bahrain.

The reported attack has renewed concerns about the security of oil shipments through the Gulf, where disruptions could make it more expensive for Nigerian importers and depot operators to replenish their stocks.

Marketers are on the lookout as Iran renews tensions with the US. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The immediate crude market reaction was muted. At 4:30 a.m. West Africa Time, Brent crude was down 1.05% to $94.83 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 0.71% to $87.93.

For Nigerian marketers, the question is whether tensions translate into higher prices for refined products or higher costs for shipping and insuring cargoes.

Bahrain says it intercepted drones

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched six drones at a US radar facility at Al-Rifaa air base on Sunday. Bahrain said its air defences intercepted and destroyed the drones, PetroleumPriceNG reports.

The incident has drawn renewed attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for crude oil and refined petroleum products leaving the Gulf. Any disruption to shipping or damage to energy infrastructure could restrict supplies and put upward pressure on international fuel prices.

Shipping costs could also rise if insurers charge higher premiums for vessels travelling through the area.

That would make cargoes more expensive to deliver, even if crude prices stayed near their latest levels.

The effect on fuel markets would depend on how long the disruption lasted and whether it affected export terminals or production facilities.

What Nigerian fuel marketers are watching

For Nigerian importers, the cost of replacing a cargo depends on international petrol and diesel quotations, freight, insurance and the naira exchange rate.

A sustained rise in those costs could prompt depot operators to increase the wholesale prices they charge filling stations and other bulk buyers.

The exchange rate matters because imported fuel is generally priced in dollars. A weaker naira can make the same cargo more expensive in local currency, while a stronger naira can cushion some of the impact of rising dollar prices.

Marketers will also weigh local refinery prices and the availability of domestic supplies when deciding what they can afford to pay for their next deliveries.

How higher costs could reach pumps

Any increase at depots would first affect filling stations buying fresh stock. Retailers with fuel purchased at earlier prices may have room to hold their pump prices for longer, while those restocking at higher wholesale rates could adjust sooner. The timing could vary by location and supplier.

Depots and petrol stations brace for potential fuel price hikes as Iran renews hostilities with the US. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Diesel buyers face similar exposure. If wholesale prices rise, businesses that rely on diesel for generators or freight could pay more when they replenish their supplies.

The latest crude quotations showed both benchmarks falling. The next sign of pressure in Nigeria would be higher refined-product prices, rising shipping costs or changes in what local refiners and depots charge.

Those movements will help determine whether the latest Gulf tensions translate into a higher fuel bill for motorists and businesses.

Petrol prices drop as Lagos depots cut rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Petrol and diesel prices have declined across several depots in Lagos, raising expectations of further reductions at filling stations as petroleum marketers adjust their wholesale rates.

The latest price adjustments, recorded on Thursday, November 12, 2026, came despite a rebound in global crude oil prices following fresh geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng