MC Fish's girlfriend Gbemi faced online backlash after appealing for financial support under a post by fashion designer Toyin Lawani's brand

Social media users dragged Gbemi, criticising her kitchen setup and questioning her lifestyle amid past comments she allegedly made about actress Anita Joseph

Gbemi fired back at her critics and later shared a screenshot showing a surprise gesture from a generous Instagram follower

MC Fish's girlfriend Gbemi has responded to online critics who mocked her after she publicly asked fashion designer Toyin Lawani's brand, Tiannah's Place Empire, for financial assistance.

The drama began on Monday, November 16, 2026, when Gbemi left a comment beneath a Tiannah's Place Empire post, explaining that she had enrolled in My Food by Hilda's Home2Pro training programme but was struggling to afford the resources needed to practise and improve her cooking skills.

MC Fish’s girlfriend Gbemi receives ₦200,000 financial support after appealing for help with her cooking training. Photo: gbemso

Source: Instagram

The appeal quickly drew sharp reactions from social media users, some of whom linked her request to past comments she had allegedly made about actress Anita Joseph's finances and lifestyle.

Critics take aim at Gbemi's cooking content

Two Instagram users were particularly pointed in their remarks.

@ozdev89 wrote:

"She is not always patient while cooking .... from the kitchen pot , type of oil she uses, organisation, you will know they are still managing,she just dey over hype everything."

@ennybola added:

"The kitchen is so dark and dirty ❌. Editing ❌. No good lighting ❌. Food Quality❌ She needs financial help. Not all this online bragging. With nothing to show for it. Awon empty vessel."

Rather than staying silent, Gbemi responded directly to the pile-on, writing:

"Sabi na why I join Home2Pro to be better oya support me eh."

Gbemi shares N200,000 blessing from a fan

Hours after the exchange, the story took a turn.

On November 17, Gbemi posted a screenshot of a private chat in which an Instagram user asked for her account number and then transferred N200,000 to her.

Her caption made clear just how much the gesture meant to her.

She wrote:

"Ahhhhh BIG Queen from today on I call you 'BIGGEST QUEEN'. My grandma says it take a village and am so happy that you decided to do this for me God bless you and all your money won't go to waste. Thank for the beautiful voice note my mother has added your name to prayer list like this thank youuuuu."

The post turned what started as a moment of public ridicule into one of unexpected generosity, with Gbemi crediting both faith and community for the outcome.

See Gbemi's Instagram post appreciating the generous donor below:

MC Fish’s girlfriend Gbemi appreciates Instagram benefactor who gifts her ₦200,000 after her appeal for financial support. Photo: gbemso

Source: Instagram

MC Fish’s girlfriend Gbemi accuses Anita Joseph

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MC Fish’s girlfriend, Gbemi, accused Anita Joseph of contacting her baby daddy to obtain damaging information about her, claiming he blocked the actress.

Anita’s sister, Sandra, fired back at Gbemisola, dismissed her allegations and insisted that Anita had moved on from the dispute.

Gbemisola later tagged the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, alleging months of online bullying and claiming that her underage daughter had also been targeted.

Source: Legit.ng