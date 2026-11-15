NNPC secured land for its proposed Oredo refinery and petrochemical project in Edo State, advancing plans to expand domestic refining

More local refining could support fuel availability, jobs and manufacturing, but consumer benefits depend on costs and efficient operations

The land certificate marks a milestone, not final construction approval; NNPC has yet to disclose capacity, cost or timeline

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has taken a significant step towards establishing another refinery in Nigeria after securing a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Edo State.

The development represents progress in the company's efforts to expand domestic refining capacity, reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products and strengthen energy security.

Bayo Ojulari-led NNPC gets approval to build new refinery in Edo. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Ltd., Alhaji Mumuni Dagazau, received the certificate during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Government House in Benin City on Friday.

Edo government hands over refinery land

Dagazau commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for providing the land and necessary documentation for the project.

He described the development as evidence of the state government's commitment to attracting investments capable of stimulating economic growth.

According to him, the proposed refinery aligns with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its objectives of increasing local petroleum production and encouraging value addition.

He assured the state government that NNPC would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the project's successful implementation.

However, the company has yet to announce the refinery's proposed processing capacity, construction cost or completion timeline.

How could the new refinery benefit Nigerians?

The proposed Oredo Refinery could deliver significant economic benefits if completed and operated efficiently.

First, increased domestic refining capacity could reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petrol, diesel and other petroleum products, potentially easing pressure on foreign exchange demand.

Second, additional local refining capacity could improve fuel availability and reduce some transportation and import-related costs.

For Nigerian motorists and businesses, this could help moderate fuel prices over time, although actual pump prices would still depend on crude oil costs, exchange rates, taxes and distribution expenses.

The refinery could also create direct employment opportunities for engineers, technicians and other skilled workers.

Indirect opportunities could emerge in transportation, logistics, construction, maintenance and other supporting industries.

Furthermore, petrochemical production could provide raw materials for manufacturing industries, potentially reducing import dependence and encouraging industrial expansion.

Edo governor promises support for refinery

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration's commitment to providing an enabling environment for investors.

He said the allocation of land formed part of efforts to attract major investments, generate employment and expand Edo State's revenue base.

The governor expressed confidence that the refinery would strengthen the state's commercial and industrial activities.

The project could also support Nigeria's broader ambition to become a major refining and petrochemical hub in Africa.

NNPC to cite new refinery in Edo, get state's approval. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, the anticipated benefits will depend on timely construction, adequate financing, reliable crude supply and efficient operations.

The issuance of the C-of-O represents an important land documentation milestone rather than final regulatory approval to construct or operate the refinery.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to ₦1,250/L

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reportedly reduced its petrol loading price to ₦1,250 per litre after abandoning its fixed gantry pricing arrangement in favour of a system linked to international gasoline prices.

The development comes amid growing competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market, where refiners, importers and depot operators are adjusting prices in response to changing global oil market conditions.

Source: Legit.ng