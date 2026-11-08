SERAP sent a Freedom of Information request to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs over the N50,000 NERSI programme

The organisation raised concerns about how beneficiaries are selected and why some recipients cannot access their payments

SERAP warned it would pursue legal action if the ministry failed to respond, citing over N78.8bn in unaccounted funds from past social intervention programmes

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded that the federal government publish full details of its N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), warning that it will go to court if the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs fails to respond within seven days.

SERAP's Freedom of Information request, dated November 7, 2026, was signed by Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare and addressed to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro.

SERAP wants the government to explain how it selects beneficiaries and distributes the N50,000 monthly Photo: SERAP

Source: Twitter

The ministry announced the NERSI programme on October 30, 2026, describing it as a financial assistance package for vulnerable Nigerians.

The organisation said the government had not shared sufficient information about the programme's total budget, geographical reach, duration or how beneficiaries are identified through the National Social Register and national identity records.

SERAP said:

"Nigerians have a right to know how public funds allocated to NERSI are being spent, who is receiving the assistance, how beneficiaries are selected and whether the programme is reaching those most in need."

The group also noted a discrepancy between the ministry's initial announcement, which described the N50,000 as a monthly payment, and a subsequent frequently asked questions document that did not clearly state how often beneficiaries would be paid or for how long.

SERAP flags political interference risk

With Nigeria's 2027 general elections approaching, SERAP cautioned against the possibility of the relief funds being used for political purposes. It insisted that eligibility must be based strictly on genuine need and not political affiliation.

The organisation said:

"Publicly funded social assistance must be allocated strictly on the basis of genuine need and objective eligibility criteria. It must not be used to reward political supporters, secure partisan loyalty, finance political mobilisation or influence the electoral choices of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections."

SERAP also called on the minister to invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to independently monitor the programme's implementation and expenditure.

Questions over payments and service providers

SERAP expressed concern over reports that some Nigerians who received notifications of the payment could not access or withdraw the money, while others received messages indicating that they were ineligible.

The organisation asked the ministry to investigate these complaints and make its findings public.

It also requested copies of agreements with the five digital financial service providers involved in the disbursement: ALAT by Wema, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

SERAP wants clarity on each provider's responsibilities, fees and data protection measures.

SERAP has demanded information on the fees paid to ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint for administering the relief programme. Photo: Presidency

Source: UGC

To support its call for stronger oversight, SERAP pointed to the Auditor-General of the Federation's 2024 Annual Report, which raised concerns about more than N78.8bn in public funds allegedly diverted or unaccounted for across past social intervention programmes.

It also cited N33.751bn in cash transfers made in 2023 for which relevant REMITA records and other supporting documents were reportedly not provided for audit.

SERAP said the minister has seven days from receipt or publication of the request to provide the required information, after which the organisation will consider legal action.

How to check if you qualify for FG’s N50,000 cash support

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has begun paying N50,000 monthly to eligible Nigerians under the NERSI, a presidential initiative aimed at cushioning the impact of rising living costs on vulnerable households.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, announced the programme on Friday, October 30, 2026, saying selected beneficiaries would receive direct financial support every month.

He added that the amount could be adjusted based on changes in the cost of living, with beneficiaries notified in advance of any changes.

Source: Legit.ng