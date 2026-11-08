Fountain of Life Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya recently shared a clip of himself praying for Premier League club Manchester United

The pastor's prayer took a surprising turn as he called on God to help United beat Aston Villa, drawing widespread reactions online

Odukoya's video comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding his remarriage, with many Nigerians divided over his conduct

Fountain of Life Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has set social media ablaze after footage surfaced of him praying for Manchester United into what appeared to be a regular church sermon.

The video, shared on Sunday, November 8, 2026, was filmed inside Fountain of Life Church saw Odukoya delivered his prayer with evident fervour, standing before a red-carpeted staircase set as cutaway shots captured a visibly engaged audience member reacting to his words.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shares a heartfelt prayer for Manchester United. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the pastor framed Manchester United's struggles this season as a matter requiring divine intervention, drawing parallels to spiritual renewal before pivoting into outright football prayer.

"Lord, I thank you that we are forgetting the things of the past. We are letting go of our woeful season so far," he said, before continuing: "Do something new in Manchester United. Help us. We saw the new beginning against Roma. You turn it around, Father."

Reactions to Odukoya's football prayer

The clip spread caught attention online, arriving at a particularly sensitive moment for the pastor, who has been at the centre of public debate following controversy over his remarriage. Nigerians had plenty to say about his pulpit pivot into the Premier League.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s prayer for Manchester United sparked reactions. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Getty Images

@babateebliz wrote:

"How can someone bring an issue of football to the pulpit of God"

@divine.mercyhomes commented:

"We are in Nigeria without light for weeks and pastors prayer points for the football team... it's well"

@royalgltzgold_dubai shared:

"What is going on here really as much as he's trying to connect to the youth this is not necessary so how about members from other clubs this your pastor needs to go under tutoring of senior pastors as in take it or leave it haaaaa his dad wasn't like this in any way yes he doesn't have to be like his father but atlst take some lessons from him add your own and be a better version not the other way round Haaaa God have mercy on Fountain of life what's going on"

@johnosimen stated:

"Preach the word of God and preach Jesus Christ"

@folami_gbemie responded:

"He sure knows how to make y'all talk 😂😂😂"

Watch Jimmy Odukoya's prayer for Manchester United that sparked reactions:

Jimmy Odukoya's appearance questioned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Morayo Brown's husband, Mr Brown Afolabi, raised pointed questions about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance and personal choices.

The remarks came during what appeared to be a conversation between Mr Brown and Morayo, in which she had defended the pastor's decision to remarry. Rather than engaging solely with the marriage debate, Mr Brown steered the discussion toward what he described as a more significant concern that most people had been ignoring.

Source: Legit.ng