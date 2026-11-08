Nkechi Blessing gets people talking with response to ex-lover’s apology

Ekiti politician Opeyemi Falegan publicly apologised to actress Nkechi Blessing during a TikTok Live session years after their bitter 2022 split

Nkechi Blessing stood firm that no reconciliation was possible without an apology, recalling how Falegan's past comments were still being used against her online

Falegan also opened up about why he believed the relationship could not have lasted, sparking a wave of reactions from fans online

Years after one of Nollywood's most talked-about celebrity breakups, Ekiti politician and philanthropist Opeyemi Falegan has publicly said sorry to actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, and the internet has plenty to say about it.

The apology came during a TikTok Live session on Saturday, where both former lovers came face to face online to revisit their messy 2022 separation.

Nkechi Blessing and ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan make headlines over apology. Credit: @nkechiblessing, @opeyemifalegan

Source: Instagram

Rather than letting tensions simmer, Nkechi made it clear from the start that she was not interested in moving forward without one thing: a genuine apology.

She reminded Falegan that remarks he made about her during a social media Live session years ago were still circulating and being weaponised against her.

"I told you something in February — that if you must, you see what's because of what you did five years ago, some irrelevant nitwits, they used to use it to insult me yesterday. That is to tell you the internet never forgets," she said.

Nkechi also revealed that despite their fallout, she had defended Falegan in comment sections where people accused him of wrongdoing, telling critics that the person they were describing was not who they thought he was. Still, she held her ground.

"There's no letting go without an apology," she said firmly.

Falegan Opens Up on Why the Relationship Failed

Falegan, for his part, acknowledged that he had grown since their split and urged both of them to let the past go.

"A gentleman wouldn't extend the words of the lady. And another thing you need to understand is this: who I was yesterday is not who I am today," he said.

He also spoke candidly about the dynamics that made their relationship unsustainable, pointing to what he described as emotional unavailability and temperament issues on both sides.

"Perfect picture, we were very very good together. Lovable, lovely couple, power couple, always everywhere together... But if we had continued that way, there's no way we would have had a fulfilled life being together," he said.

He eventually offered the apology Nkechi had asked for, saying:

"From the bottom of my heart to the depth of my soul, do not be angry, Nkechi. That is gone. See that you have grown and more mature."

Fans React to Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan's clip

The session drew significant attention online, with many fans divided over Nkechi's decision to engage publicly with her ex.

@_preciosa_2 commented:

"After all the insult and disgrace 👀nkechi he said you don't wash your pant o, have u forgotten?😩"

@littygirl_122 wrote:

"After all the insults 😂women we can do better.."

@makeupbycherries said:

"If all exs could sit n talk this way about their shortcomings, I think there'd be peace in the Middle East"

@its_katchy joked:

"They will soon link up to knack silently 😂"

@n_n_e_ka observed:

"See her forming strong face here. Deep down she wants back, if she doesn't she won't be doing this with him. But what do I know 🤷‍♀️😩"

@korexkateebz added:

"Ha!!! After all that embarrassment 😩😩😩😩Nkechi abeg you be fine girl ooo! He too insult you na"

@hesay_skincare_and_cosmetics countered:

"But nkechi too insulted him too now😂"

Netizens react as Opeyemi Falegan publicly apologises to Nkechi Blessing. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng