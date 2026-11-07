Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Saturday

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu cheered the Flamingos on as they made history for African football

The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both men's and women's categories

Nigeria's Flamingos have become the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, defeating Japan 2-1 in the final held at the Mohammed VI Football Complex on Saturday.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu was among those cheering the Flamingos during the hard-fought encounter, as the young Nigerian side delivered a performance that will be remembered in African football history.

Oluremi Tinubu celebrates as Flamingos win United-17 Women's World Cup Photo Credit: @Superfalconshow

Source: Twitter

Awawu Bashiru gave Nigeria the lead in the 39th minute, and Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage just two minutes into the second half to put the Flamingos firmly in control. Japan reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but Nigeria's defence held firm to the final whistle.

A historic double for Nigeria

The title is not Nigeria's only landmark from this tournament. The Flamingos' triumph means Nigeria is now the first country on the African continent to have won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both the men's and women's competitions.

The side also etched their names into the record books as the first team in the history of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to lose their opening group-stage match and still go on to lift the trophy. Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat to Poland in the group stage before mounting a remarkable run to the final.

The National Sports Commission led the wave of congratulations directed at the Flamingos following the full-time whistle, celebrating the squad's achievement as a defining moment for Nigerian and African football.

Watch the video of the moment on X here:

Platforms to watch Nigeria vs Japan final

Legit.ng previously reported about the Flamingos’ FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan, including when and where to watch the match live.

Nigeria came back from an opening defeat to beat defending champions DPR Korea and Brazil on the way to the final. A win in Rabat would make the Flamingos the first African champions of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng