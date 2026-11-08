A woman in Lapai LGA, Niger State, allegedly gave a poisonous substance to two young children belonging to her co-wife

The suspect, Mariya Abdullahi, told police a friend encouraged her to carry out the act because she had not borne a child for her husband

Niger State Police confirmed the arrest and said Abdullahi will be transferred to the SCID in Minna for further investigation

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A woman in Niger State has been arrested after allegedly giving a poisonous substance to two children belonging to her co-wife, an act police said she admitted to committing after being pushed by a friend.

The incident took place on Friday, November 6, 2026, at around 6 a.m. in the Takuti community, Lapai Local Government Area.

Police say the suspect told investigators a friend encouraged her because she had not borne a child for her husband. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The two children, aged four and nine, drank from a cup containing a substance suspected to be poison, allegedly handed to them by Mariya Abdullahi, a co-wife to their mother.

As reported by The Punch, the Police Command spokesman Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Children rushed to hospital after losing consciousness

Police operatives who responded to a report at the Lapai Division found both children unresponsive. They were taken to a nearby clinic, where the younger or one of the victims died shortly after arrival.

The other child was referred to a general hospital and was receiving treatment at the time the police made their statement.

Abdullahi was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned by police.

Suspect blames friend's influence

During interrogation, Abdullahi told officers she had been unable to have a child for her husband and that a friend persuaded her to carry out the act. She reportedly did not deny administering the substance.

"On 6th November, 2026 at about 6am, a report was received in Lapai Div that one Mariya Abdullahi of Takuti via Lapai administered some substance suspected to be poison to the children of her co-wife. The Police operatives moved to the scene, discovered the two children, who were 9 & 4yrs, were given the substance to drink, and as a result, they became unconscious."

Abiodun added:

"They were immediately rushed to a nearby clinic, but on arrival at the clinic, one of the victims gave up the ghost and the other was referred to the general hospital responding to the treatment. The suspect was arrested and she is undergoing further interrogation. She claimed that she was influenced by a friend to commit the act because she couldn't bear a child for her husband. She will soon be transferred to SCID Minna for diligent prosecution."

Abdullahi is set to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna, where she will face further prosecution.

The police says the suspect will be transferred to the SCID in Minna.

Source: Original

Five siblings die of suspected food poisoning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that five siblings in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, have tragically died following suspected food poisoning, with their mother now in critical condition.

The family, devastated by the loss, disclosed that the incident occurred after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother on Saturday, May 3

The Anambra state police command's spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, May 7, and shared further details.

Source: Legit.ng