Obasanjo opened up about his time in prison under Abacha at a book event held at the University of Ibadan

The former president said Abacha had already made up his mind to kill him, Shehu Yar'Adua, and MKO Abiola

Obasanjo revealed that two world leaders intervened on his behalf while he was detained under Abacha's regime

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has spoken publicly about how close he came to being killed during his imprisonment under the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha, crediting foreign intervention and personal faith for his survival.

Obasanjo made the revelations in Yoruba at a book event held at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State. A video of his remarks was shared by BBC Yoruba.

Olusegun Obasanjo discloses former UK Prime Minister threatened to kill Sani Abacha Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Abacha's plan to kill three leaders

The former president said Abacha had already decided in his mind to eliminate him alongside two other prominent Nigerians: the late General Shehu Yar'Adua and Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the recognised winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. Obasanjo said Abacha confided this plan to the late Ibadan philanthropist, Chief Alao Arisekola. Speaking of both men, Obasanjo said, "May his soul rest in peace and for Abacha, he may rest in peace if he wishes."

Obasanjo, who served as Nigeria's military head of state before later returning to power as a democratically elected president, said it took extraordinary circumstances for him to escape the fate Abacha had planned.

How world leaders stepped in

According to Obasanjo, Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, travelled to Nigeria and personally spoke to Abacha on his behalf. He also disclosed that James Callaghan, the former British Prime Minister, went further, warning Abacha that he would face death himself should he proceed with killing Obasanjo.

Beyond diplomatic pressure, Obasanjo said his own spiritual discipline played a central role in his survival. He described himself as a committed prayer warrior during his time in detention, adding that it was only by grace that he came out alive.

At the same event, Obasanjo also drew on his experience from the Nigerian civil war to warn against sending children into armed conflict. He spoke from personal involvement in that war and expressed strong concern about the dangers of deploying young people to the front lines.

See the video of the former president on X here:

Obasanjo, daughter throw banter at public event

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Obasanjo sparked laughter at the Ajibosin Platform after a cheeky remark about her own father during her opening address.

Former President Obasanjo grabbed the microphone shortly after and fired back at his daughter in front of the audience.

The exchange happened at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library during a symposium on AI and national development.

Source: Legit.ng