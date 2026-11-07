Harrysong's ex-wife Alexer Peres shared a striking new post on social media that caught the attention of many

The post came shortly after Harrysong made a controversial public statement about sleeping with an ex-partner

Alexer's caption about prioritising herself with 'limited access' has set tongues wagging online

Alexer Peres has set social media abuzz with a carefully timed post that many believe is a subtle dig at her estranged husband, Harrysong.

The buzz began after Harrysong made a candid and controversial statement on his social media page, saying he sees no issue with sleeping with a former partner.

Harrysong’s ex-wife’s new post gets tongues wagging following singer’s revelation. Credit: @harrysong, @alexer_peres

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, provided there is no ongoing conflict between them and his ex takes care of herself, rebrands, and her lifestyle appeals to him, he would not rule out getting to sleep with her again.

The remarks sparked widespread conversation online, and it appears Alexer may have had something to say in response.

Alexer Peres' Cryptic Caption

Shortly after Harrysong's remarks circulated online, Alexer posted new photos of herself on her social media page.

While she did not name anyone or address the singer's comments directly, the timing of her post and the choice of words in her caption drew immediate attention.

She wrote: "You glow differently when you prioritise yourself with limited access."

The phrase, stripped of any direct mention of her estranged husband, was nevertheless interpreted by many as a pointed message in the wake of his comments.

The idea of "limited access" appearing so soon after Harrysong openly discussed the conditions under which he would revisit a relationship with an ex struck a chord with followers.

Harrysong's Original Remark

Legit.ng had reported on Harrysong's post a day before Alexer's upload. In his statement, the singer pushed back against the popular opinion that one should never be with a former lover, framing his openness around specific conditions such as the absence of bitterness and a noticeable personal transformation on her part.

18. Harrysong’s ex-wife gets social media buzzing after singer’s remarks about revisiting an old flame. Credit: @harrysong

Source: Instagram

Whether Alexer's post was a deliberate response or simply a matter of coincidence in timing, it has undeniably fuelled conversations about the two, with many drawing their own conclusions from the sequence of events.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Harrysong's advice to women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Harrysong shared his thoughts on independent women and marriage.

He expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, advising them to remain in their parent's house and marry from there rather than live alone.

The singer's advice, however, stirred mixed reactions from online users.

Source: Legit.ng