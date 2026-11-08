Retail cooking gas prices have climbed to N1,800 per kilogram across Lagos and Ogun states following a fresh hike in depot prices

Major LPG depots are now selling at N1,445 per kilogram, while Dangote is offering a significantly lower rate of N1,150 per kilogram

Nigerian households refilling a 12.5kg cylinder will now pay N22,500 at the new retail rate

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The retail price of cooking gas has jumped to N1,800 per kilogram in Lagos and Ogun states, as a sharp rise in depot supply costs works its way through to consumers.

Checks by Petroleumprice.ng correspondents across both states confirmed the new price, which follows an increase in depot costs from N1,100 to as high as N1,445 per kilogram, a rise of N345 or 31.4%.

Depot prices rise by N345 per kg, pushing cooking gas retailers to increase rates. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

Retailers say the higher wholesale costs have left them with little choice but to pass on the increase.

Cooking gas depot prices

A breakdown of current prices at major liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) depots shows that most operators are charging N1,445 per kilogram.

Dangote stands apart, selling at N1,150 per kilogram, which is N295 below the rate offered by its competitors.

The depot prices, as reported by Petroleumprice.ng:

11 PLC: N1,445 per kg

Dangote: N1,150 per kg

Navgas: N1,445 per kg

Nipco: N1,445 per kg

Rain Oil: N1,445 per kg

Techno Oil: N1,445 per kg

The gap between Dangote's pricing and those of other major operators means retailers sourcing from different depots face different cost pressures, which could lead to some variation in what consumers pay across the two states.

New LPG depot rates reveal a N295 price gap between Dangote and other operators. Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Impact on Nigerian households

The increase places an additional burden on families that use cooking gas daily. At the current retail rate of N1,800 per kilogram, filling a 12.5kg cylinder now costs N22,500, while a 5kg cylinder comes to N9,000.

For many households, cooking gas serves as a cleaner and more convenient alternative to firewood, charcoal and kerosene.

The latest price movement adds to concerns about the cost of essential goods at a time when many Nigerians are already managing tight budgets.

Cooking gas prices typically vary across locations due to differences in transport costs, depot supply conditions and individual retailer expenses.

If depot prices remain at current levels, retail costs are unlikely to ease in the near term.

FG urged to distribute free cooking gas

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has urged the federal government to involve its members in the distribution of free cooking gas cylinders and refill initiatives aimed at expanding access to cleaner household energy across Nigeria.

The association said its extensive distribution network could help the government reach more households, improve cylinder safety and accelerate the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas.

Source: Legit.ng