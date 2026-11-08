US Deports Six Nigerians as NEMA Receives Returnees at Lagos Airport
- NEMA's Lagos Operations Office received six Nigerian returnees at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on November 4, 2026
- The returnees arrived aboard a Beechcraft 1900 aircraft at about 10:13 p.m. in a reception coordinated with multiple federal agencies
- Nigeria Immigration Service carried out documentation and profiling of all six adults upon their arrival at the cargo terminal
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ikeja, Lagos State - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received six Nigerian citizens deported from the United States at the Cargo Terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, on November 4, 2026.
Legit.ng reports that the US government raised the number of Nigerians on its deportation list to 157 and published their names and photos publicly.
The returnees, five males and one female, all adults, touched down at approximately 10:13 p.m. aboard a Beechcraft 1900 aircraft with registration number N62FF.
Multi-agency reception at Lagos airport
NEMA's Lagos Operations Office led the reception process in partnership with the United States Consulate, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and aviation services provider ExecuJet.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, November via NEMA X handle @nemanigeria.
Upon landing, NIS officers carried out immigration documentation and profiling of each returnee to confirm identities and ensure proper record-keeping before they were cleared through the terminal.
NEMA also coordinated post-arrival support services to assist the returnees as they began the process of resettling in Nigeria.
Federal government's role in safe returns
The exercise is part of the Federal Government's broader effort to manage the return of Nigerian citizens from abroad in an orderly and dignified manner, through structured collaboration among relevant agencies and international partners.
NEMA has previously facilitated similar receptions for Nigerians returning from various countries, working alongside immigration and foreign affairs officials to ensure a smooth transition for returnees upon arrival.
US releases names of 24 Nigerians to be deported
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released the names and photos of 24 Nigerians identified for deportation as part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations.
According to U.S. authorities, the individuals were arrested in various states for offences including fraud, money laundering, identity theft, drug-related crimes, assault and child cruelty.
DHS said the deportation push is focused on removing non-citizens with criminal records, with ICE carrying out arrests across the United States.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng