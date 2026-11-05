Kunle Afod has opened up about what led to his separation from his wife, Desola Afod, months after their marital crisis became public knowledge

The actor pointed to jealousy, cheating allegations, and trust issues as some of the problems that affected their relationship

Afod also spoke about the demands of his acting career and questioned what he described as double standards among couples over the use of toys

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod has finally spoken about what led to his separation from his wife, Desola Afod, popularly known as Celeb Wife.

The actor addressed the issue months after reports of trouble in their marriage emerged in February 2026, following claims that Desola had moved her belongings out of their matrimonial home.

Kunle Afod shares the reason for his marriage crisis with Desola Afod. Photos: @desolaafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Kasnasty Sugar on YouTube, Afod was asked directly about the reason for their separation.

Although he did not give a detailed account of their personal experience, his response touched on jealousy, infidelity and trust issues in relationships.

Kunle Afod speaks on cause of separation

Afod first mentioned the demanding nature of his acting career, explaining that his work sometimes leaves him with little time for his family.

He, however, went further to discuss cheating and the suspicion that can arise between partners.

According to the actor, men who cheat usually do so with women, while husbands may also become uncomfortable when their wives maintain unusually close relationships with female friends.

He suggested that such friendships could create room for suspicion and accused some women of being unfaithful to their partners.

Afod also questioned what he considered a double standard among couples regarding the use of bedroom toys.

He wondered why a woman might confidently ask her husband to buy her bedroom toys but react differently if she discovered that he also used them.

The actor argued that both partners should be held to the same expectations in a relationship.

Reports about trouble in Afod's marriage surfaced in February 2026, with claims that Desola had moved out of their matrimonial home.

The couple had not publicly addressed the situation before the actor's latest interview.

Watch the YouTube video of Kunle Afod here:

Kunle Afod explains that his work sometimes leaves him with little time for his family. Photo: @kunleafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod shows the world his grown-up daughter based in US

Legit.ng reported that famous Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng