Dubai has officially announced the fee investors must pay to secure a 10-year residence permit for their parents under the Golden Visa scheme

The cost of the permit has been confirmed on the official government website, with a specific amount listed in UAE dirhams

Dubai has also outlined a four-step process that applicants must follow to complete the residency application for their parents

Dubai has revealed the exact amount Golden Visa investors must pay to secure a 10-year residence permit for their parents, allowing them to live in the country on a long-term basis.

According to the official government website, the fee for obtaining this parental residence permit stands at AED 5,774.50 (N2,114,759) for Nigerian investors.

Dubai releases cost of parents' 10-year residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/frantic00/OMER MESSINGER

Source: Getty Images

10-year parent residence permit in Dubai

Dubai has laid out a clear, four-step process for investors looking to bring their parents under the Golden Visa residence arrangement.

Step 1: Visit a service centre

The process begins with an in-person visit to a designated government service centre to initiate the application.

Step 2: Submit documents and pay fees

Applicants are required to present all necessary documents at the centre and settle the prescribed fee of AED 5,774.50 at this stage.

Step 3: Complete a medical examination

Following document submission, applicants must undergo a medical examination at the same centre as part of the residency requirements.

Step 4: Receive the permit by email

Once all steps are completed, the residence permit is issued and delivered directly to the applicant's email address.

What the Dubai Golden Visa offers parent

The 10-year residency permit grants parents of Golden Visa holders the right to live in Dubai for an extended period, offering families a pathway to remain together in one of the world's most prominent cities for commerce and lifestyle.

The Golden Visa programme itself is designed to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals to the UAE, and the ability to sponsor parents under a decade-long permit adds a significant family dimension to the scheme's appeal for holders across Africa and beyond.

Dubai states requirement for golden visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai had outlined the requirements for foreigners seeking its 10-year Golden Visa.

The programme covers four main categories: investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, and humanitarian workers who meet the eligibility conditions.

Source: Legit.ng