President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is departing Abuja on Friday, November 6, for a two-day visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers states

Governor Umo Eno declared Friday a work-free day in Akwa Ibom ahead of Tinubu's arrival in Uyo

The Rivers leg of the trip includes an APC rally in Port Harcourt, marking Tinubu's third campaign outing since his re-election drive began

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to leave Abuja on Friday, November 6, 2026, for a two-day visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, where he will commission major infrastructure projects and attend political rallies.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Tinubu's first stop is Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, where he will commission several projects delivered under Governor Umo Eno's administration.

Tinubu will attend an APC rally in Port Harcourt and commission projects in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Governor Eno declared Friday a public holiday across the state to allow residents to give the President a fitting welcome.

Onanuga announced the trip in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 5, 2026 via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

Projects scheduled for commissioning in Akwa Ibom

Seven projects are on the commissioning list in Uyo. At the Victor Attah International Airport, Tinubu will inaugurate the new International Terminal Building, the International Airport Hospital, and the Ibom Aviation Village.

Beyond the airport, the President will also commission the Airport-Okopedi Road, which runs through Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas, as well as Ring Road 3, a route linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road via Uyo and Ibiono Ibom.

The AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre, and the ARISE Palm Resort are also on the schedule.

The visit will include a political rally in Uyo, in addition to the project commissioning ceremonies.

Port Harcourt rally on Saturday

On Saturday, November 7, Tinubu will travel to Port Harcourt for an All Progressives Congress rally in Rivers State. The Port Harcourt event will be his third APC campaign rally since he formally flagged off his re-election bid in Kaduna last month.

The two-state visit is also expected to give Tinubu room to meet with political stakeholders and party supporters across both states, with messages centred on national unity and political stability.

Tinubu/Shettima 2027 movement holds medical outreach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu/Shettima 2027 ran a five-day free medical outreach across seven facilities in Benue State.

Over 27,000 patients received care, with hundreds of surgeries and eye consultations carried out during the October 2026 exercise.

A woman at one of the hospitals named her newborn son after the movement's national coordinator during the outreach.

Source: Legit.ng